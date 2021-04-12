NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $241.26 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $182.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

