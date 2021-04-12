NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $576.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.