Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.99. 303,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $338.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

