OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co owned 0.11% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

