Odyssey One Day Volume Reaches $14.11 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $19.34 million and $14.11 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.