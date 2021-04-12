Oldfather Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.