Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.16 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

