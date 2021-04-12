OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $326,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

