Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.18 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 168% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 299.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $21.64 or 0.00036004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $12.18 million and $7.29 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.00408008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,191 coins and its circulating supply is 562,875 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

