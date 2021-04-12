Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Up to $32.29

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $34.58. Ontrak shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 14,865 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

