OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.67 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.