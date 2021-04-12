Opium Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Opium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00013203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $62.63 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.