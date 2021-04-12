Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

