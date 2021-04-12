Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $18.84 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

