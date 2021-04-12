Orbit Chain Price Tops $2.70 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $7.94 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004450 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

