Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Origin Bancorp worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

