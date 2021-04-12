OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £232,000.04 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 477.60 ($6.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Comments


