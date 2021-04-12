OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £232,000.04 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).
Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 477.60 ($6.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.66.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
