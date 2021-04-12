OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

OSB stock opened at GBX 477.60 ($6.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 440.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.66. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

