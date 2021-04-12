Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,087.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $739,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

