PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.