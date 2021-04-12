PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

