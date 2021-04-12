Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

NYSE PANW traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.36. 1,273,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,345. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.87.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,417 shares of company stock worth $33,311,716. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

