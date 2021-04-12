Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,764,000 after buying an additional 191,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,398,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.00 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.