Parkside Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

