PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Down 2%

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.52 ($0.31). 171,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 166,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £59.03 million and a PE ratio of 39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.20.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

