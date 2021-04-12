Peerplays Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $83,564.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

