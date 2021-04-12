PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.42

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

