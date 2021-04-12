PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and ENI (NYSE:E) Financial Review

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ENI pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.32 $8.84 million N/A N/A ENI $79.58 billion 0.56 $165.76 million $1.79 13.58

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 ENI 3 5 4 0 2.08

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.65%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than ENI.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats ENI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ENI

About ENI

