Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.