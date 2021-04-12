Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

