PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Position Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

PFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,769. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

