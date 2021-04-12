Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.11 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

