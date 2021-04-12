Piper Sandler Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

LAZ opened at $46.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

