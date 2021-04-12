Pizza Price Hits $0.0872 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $2.70 million and $5,349.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00244277 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

