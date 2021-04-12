Playcent Price Up 77.7% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002114 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

