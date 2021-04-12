Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PLRX traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,966. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

