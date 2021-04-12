Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.08

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.08 and last traded at $139.65, with a volume of 3910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.32.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
