Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.08

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.08 and last traded at $139.65, with a volume of 3910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

