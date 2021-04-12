PowerPool Hits Market Capitalization of $82.40 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $82.40 million and $7.34 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00005931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

