Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.27 Million

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post sales of $478.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $474.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 4,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

