Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

