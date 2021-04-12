Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Jabil worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Insiders sold 121,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,584 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

