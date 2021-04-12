Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 255,484 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

UNM stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

