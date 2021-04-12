Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,959 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Denali Therapeutics worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock worth $163,263,822. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

