Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.46 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

