Private Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.11 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

