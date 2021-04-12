Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VOO stock opened at $377.98 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $378.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

