Private Capital Group LLC Sells 513 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $685.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $658.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

