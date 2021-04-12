Private Trust Co. NA Invests $200,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

