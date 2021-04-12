Private Trust Co. NA Takes $248,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

