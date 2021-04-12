Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $70.53 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,741,533,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,442,862 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

